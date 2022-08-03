6,600 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Bought by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 369,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 41,726 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

PDBC stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74.

