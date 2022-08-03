6,879 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,316. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average is $118.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen set a $132.00 price objective on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.95.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

