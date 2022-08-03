7,583 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Bought by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $510,135,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $178,087,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $85,122,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $56,592,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

NYSE CTRA opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

