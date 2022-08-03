778 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,443,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,911,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,045,000 after buying an additional 153,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $243.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.31 and its 200 day moving average is $249.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.