9,167 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HP by 32.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of HP by 9.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after buying an additional 53,763 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HPQ opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

