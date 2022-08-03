A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. A10 Networks updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A10 Networks Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ATEN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.61. 17,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,162. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. A10 Networks has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $988,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Singer sold 135,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $2,005,512.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,345 shares in the company, valued at $995,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,308 shares of company stock valued at $7,273,989 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 84,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

