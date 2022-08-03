Aadi Bioscience (AADI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Aadi Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aadi Bioscience to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AADI opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Aadi Bioscience has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $40.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Aadi Bioscience from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 224,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,590 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

