AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.47.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $140.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.20 and a 200 day moving average of $150.09. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $248.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 157.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.