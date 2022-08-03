AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.9% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.47.

ABBV stock opened at $141.25 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $249.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 157.31%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

