AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-$3.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$14.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.28 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.47.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.66. 114,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,021,181. The company has a market capitalization of $252.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

