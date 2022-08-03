Accredited Investors Inc. Acquires 220 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer Stock Down 1.8 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

PFE opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

