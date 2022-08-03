Accredited Investors Inc. Buys 11,449 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,838 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 2.2% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $24,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $901.76 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $941.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $731.94 and a 200-day moving average of $843.57.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total transaction of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tesla from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas reduced their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $859.50.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

