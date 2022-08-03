Accredited Investors Inc. Has $2.58 Million Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 476.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 111,523 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 169,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,600,000 after buying an additional 71,075 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth about $2,053,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,838,000 after purchasing an additional 25,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.76 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 28.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

