Accredited Investors Inc. Has $35.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $35,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,719,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,751,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,256,000 after buying an additional 116,992 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after buying an additional 83,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,637,000 after purchasing an additional 82,266 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $204.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.08. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $266.44.

