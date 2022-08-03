Accredited Investors Inc. Has $4.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $204.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.15 and its 200-day moving average is $210.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

