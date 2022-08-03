Accredited Investors Inc. Has $858,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 311.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,249 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,731 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,224 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,105,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,415 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

