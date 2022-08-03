Accredited Investors Inc. Purchases 274 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $3,037,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock opened at $183.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $97.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

