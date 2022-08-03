Accredited Investors Inc. Purchases 43 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after purchasing an additional 274,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $428.78 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $420.04 and a 200 day moving average of $424.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

