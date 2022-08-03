Accuvest Global Advisors Sells 11,613 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Accuvest Global Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,819 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,613 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.1% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3,069.3% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,740 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,680,000 after buying an additional 85,940 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 2.4 %

V opened at $206.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $392.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.50. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $247.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Visa Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.