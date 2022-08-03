ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $323.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.86 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.99%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $36.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.