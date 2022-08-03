Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ATVI traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.35. 113,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,390,737. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average of $78.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,019,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,017 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 533,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,769,000 after purchasing an additional 353,822 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 374,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,018,000 after purchasing an additional 250,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

