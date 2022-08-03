Acute Angle Cloud Tops 1-Day Volume of $393,180.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,842.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,617.57 or 0.07081475 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00161734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00251807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00706839 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.45 or 0.00584230 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005512 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

