AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 52,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 661,838 shares.The stock last traded at $24.46 and had previously closed at $24.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AHCO shares. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $1,733,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,784,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,256,130.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 350,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,723. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.