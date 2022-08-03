Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ADUS traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $94.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,172. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.04.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $344,102. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 78.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

