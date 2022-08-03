Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Shares of ADUS opened at $95.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.04. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $108.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85.

ADUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock worth $344,102. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,782,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 424,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,615,000 after buying an additional 38,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after buying an additional 37,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,088,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,554,000 after acquiring an additional 25,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

