Addus HomeCare’s (ADUS) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.31. 104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,172. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.04. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.11.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $344,102. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,765,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

