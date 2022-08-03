Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 3,480,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 845,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.17.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,848,000 after purchasing an additional 420,878 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.1 %

AAP traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,400. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.39. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

