Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns “Maintains” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $133.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.86.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $98.22. 821,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,109,664. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $2,259,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

