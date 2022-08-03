Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,109,664. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.69. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $156.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.96.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $884,090,000 after buying an additional 2,319,740 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 585,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,008,000 after buying an additional 323,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

