Advent Convertible and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:AVK traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,771. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 115,315 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 26.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 25,438 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,131,000.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

