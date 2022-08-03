Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Desjardins

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Desjardins in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARE. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.41.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Stock Down 2.7 %

TSE ARE opened at C$10.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$10.57 and a 1-year high of C$22.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.22. The company has a market cap of C$658.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.