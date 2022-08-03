Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AJRD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.23. 3,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,144. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJRD. StockNews.com cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $506,905.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,636.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

