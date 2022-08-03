Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($1.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share.
Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.3 %
AMG traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.99. 521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,081. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.84. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $109.57 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.
Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $133.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.40.
About Affiliated Managers Group
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.
