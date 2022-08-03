Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($1.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.3 %

AMG traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.99. 521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,081. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.84. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $109.57 and a 12-month high of $191.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $133.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.40.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

