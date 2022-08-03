Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) were up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $131.99 and last traded at $130.97. Approximately 984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 259,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $133.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.06 and a 200-day moving average of $131.84.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($1.27). Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,218,000 after acquiring an additional 238,069 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,139,000 after acquiring an additional 150,170 shares in the last quarter. CTF Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,386,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 449.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after acquiring an additional 128,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter valued at about $13,414,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

