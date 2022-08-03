Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 486.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,603 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of AFL opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.95.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.