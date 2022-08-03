Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Announces Earnings Results

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 20.37%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

A number of equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.