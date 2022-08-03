ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives $49.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.07.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGESY. Barclays began coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC raised ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ING Group began coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($45.88) to €45.50 ($46.91) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($39.69) to €42.70 ($44.02) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

ageas SA/NV Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

ageas SA/NV Announces Dividend

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $2.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.02%. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

