AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,270,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 20,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $16.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 19.20% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 12.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,904 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,014,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,783 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,739,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,648,000 after acquiring an additional 914,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after acquiring an additional 876,465 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.