Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.97

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.97 and last traded at $78.76, with a volume of 746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.39.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 261.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

