AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Stock Price Up 0.5%

AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Rating) rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.35 and last traded at $34.04. Approximately 4,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 13,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

AI Powered Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AI Powered Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AI Powered Equity ETF stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

