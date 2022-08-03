AIA Group Ltd Acquires 3,094 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 122.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 0.9 %

CME opened at $197.52 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.05. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.80.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

