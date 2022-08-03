AIA Group Ltd Acquires 58,294 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 1,218.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,294 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Vistra by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.184 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 87.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $142,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $142,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 221,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $5,685,644.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 76,238 shares of company stock worth $1,776,292 and sold 3,633,255 shares worth $93,403,282. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.