AIA Group Ltd Buys 25,464 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 292.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,464 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average of $57.47. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.82.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ON shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

