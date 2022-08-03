AIA Group Ltd Cuts Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 132,909 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Codexis worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,112,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,942,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,297,000 after purchasing an additional 698,597 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 797.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after purchasing an additional 634,285 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,461,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1,267.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 377,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 349,800 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Codexis

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $396,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Codexis Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark set a $20.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Codexis from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Codexis stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $490.40 million, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.61. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

