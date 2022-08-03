AIA Group Ltd Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $574.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $603.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $636.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $697.15.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

