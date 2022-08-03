AIA Group Ltd Purchases 13,548 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 357.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,325,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,751 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $109,841,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Monster Beverage by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after acquiring an additional 855,191 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,032,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,142,000 after acquiring an additional 731,748 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.98 and its 200-day moving average is $86.60. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

