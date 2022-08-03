AIA Group Ltd Sells 11,362 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 11,362 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $67.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $63.26 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.