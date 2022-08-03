AIA Group Ltd Sells 16,382 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,382 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Twilio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $1,678,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $220.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.04.

Twilio Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:TWLO opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.14 and a 12 month high of $384.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.