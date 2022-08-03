AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,355 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,409 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after buying an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.