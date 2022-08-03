AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.44 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for approximately 1.4% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,002,000 after purchasing an additional 306,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,689,000 after acquiring an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 836,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,667,000 after acquiring an additional 603,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $422.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.93 and a 200-day moving average of $388.68. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

